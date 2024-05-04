 Congress worker arrested over doctored Shah clip | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress worker arrested over doctored Shah clip

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 04, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Delhi Police on Thursday made its first arrest in a case in connection with a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah and apprehended a Congress worker for allegedly being involved in the editing and circulation of the clip in a bid to spread “misinformation and create public disorder”.

Delhi Police on Thursday made its first arrest in a case in connection with a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah and apprehended a Congress worker for allegedly being involved in the editing and circulation of the clip in a bid to spread “misinformation and create public disorder”.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

According to a senior police officer, the accused Arun Reddy, who runs an X account named ‘Spirit of Congress’ and identifies himself as an AICC national coordinator on the microblogging site, was picked up for interrogation before being arrested.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Reddy was picked up from Delhi on Friday for questioning and was later arrested. He was involved in the editing and circulation of the video with an intent to spread misinformation and create public disorder. We are questioning him and will make more arrests,” the senior officer said, seeking anonymity.

Acting on a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the ministry of home affairs, Delhi Police on Sunday lodged an FIR in connection with the doctored video of Shah, where his statement made during a Lok Sabha poll rally indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana was edited to make it appear he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

In a post on X, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said: “Our Telangana colleague, Arun Reddy, has been detained by Delhi Police for 24 hrs with no information or FIR disclosed. We demand the immediate release of Arun. This authoritarian misuse of power by the regime is condemnable.”

On Monday, Delhi Police issued summons to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, asking him to appear before it in the national capital on May 1. One person, who is said to be the Assam Congress’s “war room coordinator”, was also arrested by Assam Police in Guwahati for his alleged involvement in the matter.

On May 1, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur was summoned on May 2 for questioning. Thakur did not appear for the probe. Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Police arrested five Telangana Congress workers, who were subsequently granted bail.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Congress worker arrested over doctored Shah clip
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On