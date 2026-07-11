Lava Mobiles employees among Vietnam boat tragedy victims, firm says 'saddened'

Some of the Indian tourists killed after a speedboat capsized in southern Vietnam were employees associated with Lava Mobiles, the company said in a statement issued on Saturday. 15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident. (Vietnam News Agency X/ANI Video Grab)

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, state media cited the authorities as saying. 15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident, of whom 10 were residents of Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

In a post on X after the tragedy, Lava Mobiles said it was “deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident”, saying it involved some of its channel partners and team members. The company said it was in contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of its employees and associates.