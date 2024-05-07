Watch | PM Narendra Modi says he does not oppose Islam: 'Muslim community is…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he does not oppose Islam or Muslims and wants the community to think about their future growth as they vote in an ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 that completes its third phase on Tuesday, May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7,(PTI)

PM Narendra Modi's statement, which he made in an interview with Times Now, comes as the Opposition accused him and the Bharatiya Janata Party of targeting Muslims for electoral gains and the allegations grew after Modi allegedly referred to Muslims in a recent speech as "infiltrators" who have “more children”. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha poll 2024

He denied discriminating against Muslims and has linked his recent comment to what he described as the opposition Congress party's election plan to redistribute the wealth of majority Hindus among Muslims. The Congress denies making any such promise.

"We are not opposed to Islam and Muslims," Modi said in the interview aired on Monday.

“This is not our domain. When it is about their abuses, they have been spinning this narrative since Nehru era. They have always been abusing us as anti-Muslim. Secondly, they used to abuse us because by putting in very little work, they would yield dividends. So, they would vilify us as anti-Muslim and then would claim they are friends of Muslims. They gained through this. That is why they created this atmosphere of fear. They were reaping benefits by fearmongering. But the Muslim community is aware now. When I abolished triple talaq and ended that practice, Muslim sisters feel that I am genuine about their concerns. When I give Ayushman cards, they say I am a genuine man. When I give Covid vaccines, they say I am a genuine man. They realise I am not discriminating against anyone. The Opposition's problem is this that their lies have been caught. That is why to mislead, they have to keep saying all kinds of lies,” Modi said when asked about being branded as Anti-Muslim.

Modi is seeking a rare third straight term in the seven-phase election that began on April 19 and ends on June 1. Eleven states and union territories are voting in the third phase on Tuesday, and surveys suggest Modi will win comfortably when results are declared on June 4.

"I want to say to the Muslim community: introspect, think. The country's progressing, if you feel any shortcomings in your community, what is the reason behind it? Why didn't you get government benefits in the time when Congress was in power?" Modi said.

"Think of your children and your own future," Modi said, referring to Muslims and the elections. "I don't want any community to live like labourers because someone is scaring them," he added.

In the interview, the prime minister also said the poor in the country include all Hindus, Christians, and Parsis and all should get the benefits of reservations.

"I have never said that Muslims won't get reservations. All I'm saying is that religion cannot be the base of providing reservation. Poor in the country include all Hindus, Christians, and Parsis; all should get the benefits of reservations. Dalits and tribals for long have faced injustice for thousands of years, and there is a special reason that the makers of our constitution have taken the right decision, and we are grateful for that. No political party opposes this," Modi said.