PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally remarks spark political firestorm

A massive political row erupted on Monday as Opposition leaders from across parties — including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comments that he made in a public rally on Sunday, suggesting that the Congress intended to redistribute public wealth to Muslims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aligarh on Monday. (PTI)

Kharge described Modi’s comments as “hate speech”, and said that he had “lowered the dignity of political discourse”. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

The Congress complaint highlighted one part of Modi’s speech in which he said: “When they (Congress) were in power earlier, they said that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. So, who will they redistribute resources to? Those who have more children. Those who are infiltrators. Will your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Will you accept that? The Congress manifesto says they will take stock of the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, and then they will redistribute that wealth. And distribute it to those who, according to the Manmohan Singh government, have the first right on resources — Muslims. This is Urban Naxal thinking, and mothers and sisters, they will not even spare your Mangalsutra. They will stoop to this level.”

“Today Modi ji’s panic-filled speech showed that INDIA is winning in the first phase results. What Modi ji said is not only a hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention... The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie. Our manifesto is for every Indian. It talks about equality for all. It talks about justice for all. The judiciary of the Congress is based on the foundation of truth, but it seems that the throne of the dictator in the form of Goebbels is now shaking. In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modiji has,” Kharge said on X.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declined comment on Modi’s speech, which the Congress said violates several sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Model Code of Conduct, and has prompted a flurry of complaints to the poll panel.

Modi himself struck a more conciliatory note on Monday in Aligarh, and said: “The Congress ‘shahzade’ (prince) says if his government comes, they will investigate who earns how much and how much property they have. Not only this, he further says the government will take over the property and redistribute it. This is what their election manifesto is saying.”

However, Union home minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, reiterated Modi’s Sunday comments, sharply targeting the Congress. “Congress says that the first right over resources belongs to minorities; we say that the first right belongs to the poor, the tribes, and Dalits,” he said, according to a statement from his office.

On Monday, a Congress delegation, led by Manu Abhishek Singhvi, submitted to ECI that Modi’s speech was “illegal”, and accused the BJP of repeatedly using religious iconography in its Lok Sabha campaign.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “His remarks have resonated with people as for the opposition INDIA bloc those who have illegally entered the country are more important than citizens if they happen to be Muslims.” The opposition is in pain as Modi has showed them the mirror about its past, he said.

According to the Model Code of Conduct, a voluntary set of guidelines that all political parties have been adhering to during the election season since 1960, “No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale called Modi’s remarks “hateful and divisive” against the Muslim community and urged people to lodge complaints about the speech with India’s electoral authorities. “This is your chance to use your voice & to play your part in these elections beyond just voting. 1 short email. 1000 Indians. They can’t ignore your collective voices,” he said.

CPI(M) has also urged individuals to send a letter saying, “You (CEC) would agree that the latest speech of Shri Narendra Modi is aimed at creating tension and enmity between Hindus and Muslims and instigating Hindus to see Muslims as infiltrators and their enemies. It is a clear violation of MCC. We request you therefore to censure Shri Narendra Modi and impose a ban on his campaign because it has the potential of tearing apart the social fabric of India.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Prime Minister to focus on “real issues”, talking to the media in Patna on Monday said, “With folded hands, I appeal to him to quit politics of hate and talk about issues. The country’s youngsters, the elderly, traders, farmers, the women, all sections have only one issue – poverty, inflation, unemployment and a poor economy. This is the real issue.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised PM Modi, saying, “Not only the country but the whole world also knows Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies, the way how he spread lies about the Congress’s ‘Nyay Patra’ and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is an example of dirt.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X, “Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule the first right to India’s wealth has been of his wealthy friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country’s wealth. Common Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is being used to enrich others.”

In an address at a meeting of the National Development Council in December 2006, former PM Singh had said, “We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on our resources.”