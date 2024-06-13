Upasana Konidela shares pic of Klin Kaara with Pawan Kalyan; congratulates ‘uncle’ on new political role

It is believed that Pawan will become the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Upasana took to Instagram to pen a congratulatory note for Pawan.

Insta wish

She shared a picture of her daughter featuring her husband and Pawan. Posting the picture, she said that she is proud of her countrymen and penned a note for the Jana Sena Chief.

She wrote, “I am incredibly proud of my countrymen! They have demonstrated that achieving financial stability for their families is a priority above all else. I trust that our elected government will do justice to the people. Congratulations to our uncles for leading significant change in our country. @PawanKalyan @JanaSenaParty @KVishReddy @narendramodi Jai Hind!”.

In the picture, she is seen holding her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in her arms, as Ram and Pawan look at her daughter with much love and joy. She also shared a picture from the oath-taking ceremony featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifting the hands of Chiranjeevi and Pawan.

Pawan’s new role

On Tuesday, Pawan took oath as deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in the Chandrababu Naidu government. After his swearing-in ceremony, several celebrities sent in their good wishes. Pawan is the chief of the Janasena Party and one of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members who fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections together. In 2014, he founded the Janasena Party.

Pawan is a popular actor in the Telugu film industry. He's the younger brother of K Chiranjeevi. He began his acting career with the movie, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. Some of his notable films include Tholi Prema, Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi.