Andhra Assembly results: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram seat

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan in conversation during the release of election manifesto for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024, (Tharun Vinny )

The Janasena party, which contested 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies, has performed well by winning or leading in all seats.

Kalyan polled 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured 64,115 votes, according to Election Commission data.