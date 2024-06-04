Andhra Assembly results: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram seat
Jun 04, 2024 09:51 PM IST
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram Assembly seat
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes.
The Janasena party, which contested 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies, has performed well by winning or leading in all seats.
Kalyan polled 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured 64,115 votes, according to Election Commission data.
