 Andhra Assembly results: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram seat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra Assembly results: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram seat

PTI |
Jun 04, 2024 09:51 PM IST

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram Assembly seat

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan in conversation during the release of election manifesto for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024, (Tharun Vinny )
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan in conversation during the release of election manifesto for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024, (Tharun Vinny )

The Janasena party, which contested 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies, has performed well by winning or leading in all seats.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Kalyan polled 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured 64,115 votes, according to Election Commission data.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Andhra Assembly results: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement