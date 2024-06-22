Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hold hands in sweet video from their babymoon in London. Watch

Parents-to-be, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently flew to London. A video of the couple exiting a cafe in London has now surfaced online and fans can’t get enough of their adorable PDA. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone reveals the hilarious real reason behind her big belly at Kalki 2898 AD event) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked by fans in London.

Ranveer, Deepika in London

A video of Deepika and Ranveer holding hands as they walk out of a cafe is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Deepika looks stunning in a black cardigan and blue jeans, with black boots, sunglasses and a backpack completing her outfit. Ranveer opted for a floral shirt paired with a pinstripe pant.

In the video, the couple can be seen leaving the cafe with their bodyguards in tow, one of whom was holding her shopping bags. Ranveer and Deepika were clicked in Mumbai on June 20, leaving on their trip.

Deepika’s yoga routine

Deepika’s yoga instructor Abira Dhar spoke to NDTV recently and spoke about the routine the mommy-to-be was following. She said, “I mean right now we are looking at it very holistically. She is carrying a child so we have to look at it very carefully. We are going through a prenatal routine with her constantly, making sure every trimester is different.”

Abhira added, “Preparing her for a very healthy baby and making sure that she is at her best throughout her pregnancy. So it is not only about how she is looking on the outside. It is so beautiful to work with someone who is already so aware. We are just looking at it like a healthy time in her life. She is enjoying her pregnancy, she is moving and is so active.”

Upcoming work

Ranveer will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 with Kiara Advani as his co-star. Deepika will star in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.