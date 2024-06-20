Deepika Padukone reveals the hilarious real reason behind her big belly at Kalki 2898 AD event

Deepika Padukone was the centre of attention at the pre-release event for Kalki 2898 AD, as she flaunted her baby bump in a black dress. She went on stage to talk about the film and her character, where she gave a glimpse of the fun rapport she shares with her co-star Prabhas. She even jokingly said that it was Prabhas’ amazing food on set which was the reason behind her bump. (Also read: Ranveer Singh refuses to let go of pregnant Deepika Padukone's hand at the airport. Watch) Actors Deepika Padukone (R) and Prabhas attend a promotional event of their upcoming Indian epic science fiction dystopian film �Kalki 2898 AD� in Mumbai on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Deepika said

At the event, the lead cast took the stage to discuss the film. After Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas, Deepika was called on stage. During the interaction, Deepika pulled Prabhas’ leg and joked that he was the reason for the way her pregnant belly looks. She said, “I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me." Prabhas could not stop laughing at her comment. She then added, “It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.”

Deepika shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram ahead of the event. She chose a sleek black bodycon dress for the occasion. “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!” she captioned the post.

More details

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

After Kalki 2898 AD, fans will see Deepika in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.