Ranveer Singh refuses to let go of pregnant Deepika Padukone's hand at the airport. Watch
Deepika Padukone recently attended the Kalki 2898 AD special event in Mumbai. She was seen at the Mumbai airport with Ranveer Singh earlier in the morning.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone served couple goals during their latest appearance. The soon-to-be parents were seen twinning in all-black outfits as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier on Thursday morning. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas race each other to help a pregnant Deepika Padukone off stage; fans laugh at their antics)
Ranveer and Deepika hold hands
As they got out of the car, the paparazzi surrounded Ranveer and Deepika and asked them to pose for pictures. Deepika flashed a big smile as Ranveer walked beside her and held her hand. Ranveer guided her along the way, as Deepika followed him towards the entrance. Deepika paired a black cardigan along with her black dress, and kept her hair untied. Meanwhile, Ranveer was seen in a black shirt and baggy trousers.
More details
Deepika attended the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan also attended the event. In a video from the event, Deepika was seen getting up from the chair on stage to come down. Not only did Rana first rush to help her as she’s pregnant, but also Prabhas. But it was Amitabh who was seen chiding Prabhas for beating him to it, pulling him from behind. This made Deepika and Prabhas break into a smile.
At the event, Deepika also joked that her pregnant belly looks this way because of all the delicious food Prabhas fed her during the shoot. She said, “I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.”
Deepika will essay the role of Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD. The film releases in theatres on June 27.
