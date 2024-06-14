Singham Again, Stree 2: All release date shifts and clashes explained

As we approach the second half of 2024, ther'e a bunch of shifts in the release dates of tentpole films. These include much-awaited sequels like Singham Again and Stree 2, leading to a shift in dynamic of box office clashes on Independence Day and Diwali. Clearly, the clash and double debacle of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on Eid in April this year hasn't taught Bollywood any lesson. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 swap release dates) Singham Again and Stree 2 now have new release dates

Independence Day weekend

This August 15, three films were already supposed to square off against each other at the box office. These include Nikkhil Advani's action drama Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Sukumar's Telugu action drama Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Jackie Shroff.

Earlier this week, Mudassar Aziz's buddy comedy Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan among others, was added to the I-Day mix as well. While there are rumours that the Pushpa sequel has been delayed, there's no official word from the makers yet. However, at the trailer launch of his next, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn confirmed that Singham Again will take longer to get to the finishing line. A day later, Rohit Shetty announced that the film will now release on Diwali, instead of Independence Day. This makes it a three-day clash at the box office on August 15.

Diwali weekend

As far as Diwali is concerned, Singham Again won't have a solo release then either. The date has already been locked by Anees Bazmee for another long-awaited sequel – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy will see Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan reprise their popular roles of Rooh Baba and Manjulika respectively. Triptii Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani as the leading lady, and Mahduri Dixit is rumoured to be part of the cast as well, set to have a dance-off with Vidya's Manjulika. Rajpal Yadav will also reprise his role from the previous two instalments.