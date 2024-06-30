Allu Arjun lauds Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan; reviews Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD: ‘A film with cultural sensibilities…’

Allu Arjun praises Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, others

Allu Arjun wrote, "Kudos to Kalki 2898 AD team. Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu (brother) for empowering this epic. Entertaining super-heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational... no words (folded hands emoji). Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir looking forwad for more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani attractive presence dear."

He also added, “Compliments to all the artists and the technical crew, especially in cinematography, art, costumes, edit & makeup. All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema.”

Allu Arjun wrote a long note.

Allu Arjun lauds Nag Ashwin

Talking about Nag Ashwin, he continued, "And the captain Nag Ashwin Garu has left every single movie lover in awe. Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation. At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, a post-apocalyptic film, is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film released in theatres on June 27. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Allu Arjun's upcoming film

Fans will see Allu Arjun in the much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. It will hit the theatres worldwide on December 6. Directed by Sukumar, the fil is a sequel to Arjun's Pushpa 1: The Rise, which had turned out to be a huge blockbuster in the country after its release in December 2021. Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The first part set up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Fahadh Faasil's menacing inspector, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.