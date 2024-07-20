Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar wish daughter Sitara as she turns 12: ‘Shine bright like the star you are’

Mahesh Babu's family is known for being expressive about their love and care towards each other, as evident by their social media. Recently, Mahesh and Namrata took to their Instagram handles to wish their daughter, Sitara, a happy 12th birthday. (Also read: Fans say ‘time flies’ sharing pictures of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani at Ambani wedding) Mahesh babu penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Sitara.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata wish Sitara on 12th birthday

Mahesh, while sharing Sitara's photo wearing an orange dress, captioned his post, “Happy 12 my little one! (heart emoji) @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are (stars emojis) Love you, more and more..(heart emojis) Happy birthday sunshine (sun and heart emojis).”

Mahesh's wife and Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar also wrote a birthday post for her daughter. Namrata's heartfelt note on Instagram read, “Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion…(three hearts emojis) Different countries, countless memories, you’ve always been my little guide (three heart-shaped-eye emojis) Making every journey special.…celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into (three kisses emojis) I Love you my sweetheart always! (heart emoji) and forever (three smiling emojis) Happy 12 my little one (two stars emojis).”

Namrata had shared a reel showing Sitara's growth from a toddler to a 12-year-old. It showcased many photos of the birthday girl with her friends and family.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's relationship

Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot on February 10, 2005 at Marriott Hotel, Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu (2005). The couple has a 17-year-old son named Gautam and a daughter, Sitara.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming project

Mahesh made his acting debut with the Telugu romantic comedy Rajakumarudu. He was last seen in the Telugu action-drama Guntur Kaaram. The actor will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's under-production epic action-adventure, tentatively titled SSMB29.