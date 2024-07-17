Fans say ‘time flies’ sharing pictures of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani at Ambani wedding

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni accompanied her dad and mom, Namrata Shirodkar, to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. As she shared pictures with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, fans became nostalgic and dug up old pictures of her with actors. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pouts in selfie with Kim Kardashian from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding. See pics) Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani at Ambani wedding.

Sitara with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani

Sitara took numerous pictures at the Ambani wedding and shared them on her Instagram. One of the pictures shows her posing with her father’s Bharat Ane Nenu co-star Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. On Tuesday, she also shared pictures with Alia Bhatt, with the duo smiling away as they pose for clicks.

Fans got nostalgic to see just how much she has grown since 2018. “Time chala fast ga aypoyindi, (Time flies),” wrote a fan, sharing an adorable picture of Kiara and Sitara taken during Christmas and the picture taken now. “#Maheshbabu daughter #Sitara's Bonding With #KiaraAdvani,” wrote another fan, sharing a picture taken of them on the sets of Mahesh and Kiara’s film.

Fans also shared old pictures of a little Sitara posing with Alia, writing, “Alia Bhatt and Sitara papa.” The old picture sees Alia sit on a sofa and holding Sitara close while the new picture sees the latter all grown up.

Some also noted that despite being just 12, Sitara looked quite tall while standing next to her mom and dad.

Sitara at Ambani wedding

Sitara wore a silver sharara while Mahesh wore a dark bandhgala and Namrata opted for an ivory sharara. Earlier, Sitara had shared her pictures on Instagram before attending the wedding. She wrote, “My best outfit at the best wedding by my favourites!” tagging Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Sharing pictures with Alia on Tuesday, Sitara wrote, “Fangirling mode: ON!!! All smiles with @aliaabhatt.” She also shared a picture dump with Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kiara, Sidharth, Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai, writing, “A starry celebration. A spectacular night with some beautiful people!!!”