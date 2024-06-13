Sidharth Malhotra turns cheerleader as Kiara Advani completes 10 years in Bollywood: ‘A decade of hard-work, passion’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are always setting major couple goals with their mushy social media posts dedicated to each other. The duo has featured in many magazine covers apart from starring together in Vishnuvardhan's war action-drama Shershaah. Sidharth took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post about 10 years of Kiara Advani in Bollywood. The actor heaped praise on his wife as she completed a decade in the Indian film industry. (Also read: Kiara Advani-Isha Ambani dazzle in stunning gowns at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash) Sidharth Malhotra penned a heartfelt post as Kiara Advani completed a decade in Bollywood.

Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani

The Yodha actor shared the post which featured the magazine cover of his wife posing with him. While Kiara donned an off-shoulder ivory-pink bodycon dress, Sidharth wore a light-brown blazer paired with a dark brown, unbuttoned shirt. The cover caption read, “The Bravehearts…Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani all set to all set to tell a heroic tale with Amazon Prime Video's Shershaah. Sidharth captioned his post as, “Cheers to a decade of hard-work, love and passion! Keep shining! @kiaraaliaadvani! (smiling and heart emojis)…#10YearsOfKiaraAdvani.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sidharth Malhotra praised Kiara Advani's hard-work and passion on Instagram.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's love story

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began circulating widely in 2019. Speculation about them dating increased after they starred together in Dharma Productions' film Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. However, the couple never confirmed or denied their relationship. They got married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sidharth's most recent project was Yodha, produced by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani's acting career

Kiara made her Bollywood debut with Fugly. However, she shot to fame with movies like MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

Kiara will be next seen in Shankar's political action-thriller Game Changer. The upcoming Telugu film also features Srikanth, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar in crucial roles. The movie is expected to release in October 2024. Kiara is also shooting for Ayan Mukerji's under-production spy action-thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

War 2 will release in 2025.