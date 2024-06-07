Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani dazzle in stunning gowns at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash. See Pic

Kiara Advani has often spoken about her friendship with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The actor knows Isha since school days and the duo has been close friends since then. Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning picture with Isha. (Also read: Kiara Advani turns heads in pink and black gown as she attends a gala dinner in Cannes) Kiara Advani recently shared a picture with her close friend Isha Ambani.

Kiara Advani-Isha Ambani set fashion goals

In the photo, Isha and Kiara can be seen holding hands while turning backwards. Both looked glamorous n their gowns in the shot. Isha wore an orange backless gown while smiling at the camera. She completed her look with huge earrings as she kept her hair loose. Kiara, on the other hand looked captivating in her black backless gown paired with green earrings. She can be seen holding a black purse as well as she looked happy posing with her childhood friend. The Satyapem Ki Katha actor captioned her post with "(two friends, heart and back emojis)."

A fan commented, “She's the prettiest actress right now U can't convince me otherwise!!” Another user wrote, “Gorgeous has other name, name is Kiara Advani (heart emoji).” A fan also wrote, “The most beautiful women (fire emoji).” A user also commented, “prettyyy prettyyy besties (teary eyes and heart emojis).”

Kiara and her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra recently attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise bash. Kiara, Sidharth and many other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the party.

About Kiara Advani

Kiara made her Bollywood debut with Fugly. However, she shot to fame with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She later received appreaciation for her work in Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

Kiara's next release will be Shakar's action-thriller Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film also stars Srikanth, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar. She is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in YRF's War 2 as well.