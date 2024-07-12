Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara looks stunning at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

The Internet is going crazy over the wedding updates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Celebrities are arriving at the wedding venue dressed to the nines in their traditional outfits. And Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, totally stole the show on the red carpet. Follow live updates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding here Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will host a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai on July 14.

Red carpet moment

Mahesh Babu walked the red carpet looking dapper in ethnic wear with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. And fans were in awe of Sitara’s look for the big day. She opted for a champagne coloured sharara suit, keeping her make-up minimalistic and her hair open.

Social media users were quick to appreciate the look, saying, “Ramp Look”. Another user shared, “Look”. One shared, “Wahhh”. One user shared, “she looks stunning”.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's recent post

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a 17-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni and a daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sitara has a huge following – more than 1.8 million – on Instagram, and often makes news for her candid videos and posts.

Other guests at the wedding

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were clicked, arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday evening. Other guests to attend the wedding are Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and others.

Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists will also be there.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.