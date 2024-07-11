Mahesh Babu had a ‘fantastic time’ on German vacation with Namrata Shirodkar and kids. See pics

Mahesh Babu is making the most of his time off before he begins shooting for his next film with SS Rajamouli. The actor recently vacationed in Germany with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and children, Sitara and Gautam. (Also Read: Sorry Mahesh Babu fans, Nag Ashwin isn't casting him or anyone as Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD franchise) Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu, Sitara and Gautam in Germany.

Vacationing in Germany

Mahesh took to Instagram to share a picture-perfect family photo. He captioned it, “Thanks for a lovely stay as always! Had a fantastic time!” He also tagged the official Instagram handle of Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, apart from its head Dr Harry König for the stay. The picture Mahesh shared sees him sporting a beard, long hair and dressed in black.

Namrata, who dropped heart emojis under his post, also recently shared a picture of them all together, writing, “Some weekends are the best!! This is one of them!! Good times, great friends and ‘take home’ memories!”

Mahesh Babu’s trips with family

Mahesh has often spoken in interviews that he loves vacationing with his family whenever he finds the time to do so. Talking about it an at event in 2023, he even got defensive when a reporter asked why he was flying out of the country with his family so frequently.

He said, “Do you find it interesting or are you jealous? I go on trips regularly and share them on Instagram for everyone. I'm aware of the comments. Whenever there is a break between shooting schedules or when my children have holidays, we go on trips as a family.”

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released in January this year. The film also starred Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It received mixed reviews but Mahesh’s performance was appreciated.

His next film with Rajamouli is yet to go on floors. The film will see Mahesh undergo training for his role, even if the filmmakers have not revealed much. Previously, Rajamouli called the film an Indiana Jones-style action-adventure film. He even hyped up the film in Japan during a special screening of RRR, calling Mahesh ‘handsome’.