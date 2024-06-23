Namrata Shirodkar is 'so proud’ of her and Mahesh Babu's son Gautam's 'first theatre performance' in London. See pics

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni recently had his 'first theatre stage performance' in London. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Namrata shared a bunch of photos from the event. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar attend son Gautam's graduation ceremony) Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara, Gautam and Mahesh Babu are in London.

Namrata, Mahesh attend Gautam's London event

In the first photo, Namrata, Mahesh Babu, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam smiled as they posed for the camera. For the event, Namrata wore a striped T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. Mahesh was seen in a blue T-shirt, grey pants and shoes. Gautam opted for a white shirt, black pants and shoes. Sitara wore a red and white dress and white boots.

The family – Namrata, Mahesh, and Sitara – were joined by their friends in the next picture. Namrata clicked a selfie as their group posed for the camera in another photo. She posted several pictures with her and Mahesh's friends. A candid picture showed Gautam smiling as Sitara spoke with him.

Namrata pens note for Gautam

Sharing the pictures, Namrata captioned the post, "Such a special evening (red heart emojis) so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London... and what a show it was .. loved it !! And loved you more my son (heart eyes emojis). All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ‘ to explore ur inner self !! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful (red heart emojis)." Namrata geo-tagged the location as London City, UK.

About Gautam's higher studies

Last month, Mahesh, Namrata and Sitara attended Gautam Ghattamaneni's graduation ceremony. Last year, Namrata revealed on Instagram that Gautam will pursue his higher studies at New York University. Namrata had captioned the post, “NYU bound!! @gautamghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter.”

Gautam is the only son of Namrata and Mahesh. The duo got married in 2005 and welcomed Gautam in 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter Sitara a few years later.