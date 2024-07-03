Prithviraj Sukumaran replaces Aamir Khan as the antagonist of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's film? Film's team clarifies

Director SS Rajamouli is known for the extensive casting and pre-production his films undergo. And even as his next film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively called SSMB 29, goes through pre-production, curiosity abounds about who’s been cast for the film, apart from the main lead, of course. And the latest name to be attached to the project is Prithviraj Sukumaran. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film to go on floors soon; here's everything we know) The casting of SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu is all anyone can talk about.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on board?

Pinkvilla recently reported that Prithviraj has been officially brought on board the action-adventure film. They quoted a source claiming that Prithviraj will face off against Mahesh in the movie. They also cited the source saying, “It’s a well-written part with an arc of its own. The character has his own backstory justifying the actions, and Prithviraj is also excited for his first-ever collaboration with both SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.”

Interestingly, till recently, it was Aamir Khan’s name that did rounds as the antagonist in the film. In 2023, TOI filed a report about the rumours in film circles that Aamir has been approached for the negative role. The rumour resurfaced this year, with Siasat Daily reporting that Aamir and Rajamouli even met in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, when Indonesian actor Chelsea Elizabeth Islan followed Rajamouli on Instagram, there were rumours that she has been roped in for the project.

What does the film’s team say?

The team of SSMB 29, however, maintains that until Rajamouli makes an official announcement, every rumour must be taken with a pinch of salt. A source from the film’s team tells Hindustan Times, “We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again—anything that’s talked about the film right now is pure conjecture. The casting has not been finalised yet, it will be in due time. Unless Rajamouli or the producers announce it, it’s all gossip.”

In May this year, the film’s team also busted rumours that Viren Swami had been hired as the casting director. They released a press release that read, “It has come to our notice that the prominent publication has published an article regarding the casting of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s project. We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary.”

SSMB 29 is yet to go on floors.