Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan first look poster shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran; see his birthday post

On Mohanlal's 64th birthday on May 21, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran shared L2 Empuraan's new poster featuring a first proper glimpse at the veteran Malayalam actor's look in the film. Helmed by Prithviraj, the film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer. In November 2023, L2 Empuraan's first poster with Mohanlal's back to the camera and a gun in his hand was unveiled by the makers. Also read: Why Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other septuagenarians, sexagenarians still rule south cinema L2 Empuraan first look: Mohanlal sports an all-black look in the new poster.

Mohanlal's first look from L2 Empuraan out

Mohanlal's new poster for L2 Empuraan features the actor sporting an all-black look — a T-shirt paired with matching jacket and trousers. The actor is seen walking amid dozens of security personnel with guns. Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Prithviraj tweeted, “Happy birthday Laletta! Khureshi Abraam, L2E. Happy birthday Mohanlal.”

More about the film

The sequel to Prithviraj's directorial debut, Lucifer, was officially announced in August 2022. The first part of the franchise received a good response from fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally. The official release date of L2 Empuraan is still awaited.

L2 Empuraan will be out in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Earlier this year, Prithviraj announced the third schedule wrap of his upcoming directorial, which went on floors in October last year. Recently, photos and videos from the sets of the film surfaced online, showing Prithviraj directing a crowd extras.

Mohanlal's next after Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal was last seen in the fantasy drama Malaikottai Vaaliban (2024), which was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. In March 2024, Mohanlal announced his next film, which will be helmed by Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka director Tharun Moorthy.

Mohanlal shared a picture with the team on X and wrote in the caption, “Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself.”