Mohanlal’s Lucifer storms into Rs 200 crore club, first for Malayalam cinema

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest offering Lucifer, which was directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has struck gold at the box-office. The film has emerged as the biggest grosser in the language as it has stormed past Rs 200 crore.

According to a report in Manorama, the film has collected Rs 175 crore from theatres and fetched Rs 13 crore from its digital streaming rights. Its satellite rights were sold for Rs 6 crore and it made another Rs 10 crore from TV rights in other languages.

In 2016, Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan was the first Malayalam film to join the Rs 100 crore club. Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni is the second film from the industry to enter the coveted club.

The film, a political thriller, stars Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. In December 2018, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal.

“Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time,” Prithviraj wrote.

He also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him. “Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever films I direct or even if I’ll never direct again,” he wrote.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 20:46 IST