SSMB 29: Producers behind SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s next deny casting rumours

Director SS Rajamouli’s next film after the highly successful RRR is with actor Mahesh Babu. The yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29, a project that has been the subject of much speculation since its announcement, is yet to go on floors. The makers have now stepped in to address the latest round of rumours. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film to go on floors soon; here's everything we know) SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next film will be an action adventure.

‘Viren Swami is not our casting director’

A recent report by TOI claimed that a casting director named Viren Swami has been roped in for Rajamouli and Mahesh’s next. The report also claimed that Viren was known for working in films like Aparichitudu and 1: Nenokkadine. Moreover, it was reported that he would be looking for a parallel lead for the film, who would play an army officer.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

But the makers, Lakshmi Narayana Kaza of Sri Durga Arts, released a press note on Friday busting these rumours. The note reads, “It has come to our notice that the prominent publication (Times of India) has published an article regarding the casting of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s project. We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary. (sic)”

Nothing concrete on SSMB 29

Other than the rare statements made by Rajamouli about the project, nothing concrete has been announced by the makers yet. The last few months have seen rumours of Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan’s involvement in the project to news that Mahesh will not be taking any remuneration for the project, instead opting for a share in profits. There were also reports of Mahesh pulling off multiple looks for the film.

Recently, Rajamouli, Mahesh and Narayana were spotted returning to Hyderabad from Dubai after meeting to discuss the film. In March, the director spoke about the film at a special screening of RRR in Japan and said, “We haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked; the film's protagonist is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”