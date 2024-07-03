Junaid Khan reveals he auditioned for Aamir Khan's role in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Papa was very keen that I do the film’

What Junaid said

Speaking to The Times of India, Junaid said: “I had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, which Papa has talked about publicly, but it didn’t work out. Papa (Aamir Khan) was very keen that I do the film.”

Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra then revealed that it was Aamir Khan's part for which Junaid had auditioned. Interestingly, it was the same audition clip that led him to be cast in Maharaj. “It was this audition that Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I saw, and what an audition that was! It was outstanding and if that clip can be released at some point in time… it would be great.”

More details

Laal Singh Chaddha was the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film featured Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film faced widespread boycott calls weeks ahead of its release and did not work well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Maharaj is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The flm features Junaid as reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji, and also stars Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Junaid is gearing up for his next project with actor Khushi Kapoor, which will be directed by Advait Chandan. Touted as a romantic comedy, it is an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today.