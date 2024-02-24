Aamir Khan talks about failure of Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I made so many mistakes in this film'

Actor Aamir Khan has opened up about the failure of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha revealing that he was “emotionally hurt”. At the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0 on Friday, Aamir shared that he realised that he received "a lot of love after a flop", which for him was "the funny side of it". (Also Read | Kiran Rao says failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affected Aamir Khan deeply) Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

Aamir said, “It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn’t do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, ‘If I’m okay?’ I realised that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story."

He added, "I gave it a lot of thought, it was a big learning for me. I remember telling Kiran once, ‘I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels. Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I’m hurt that the film has not worked, I’ve taken time to absorb the grief.”

Aamir on social messages through films

He also spoke about social messages in films. Aamir said that people come to theatres for "a majedar (interesting) story". He added that one can say (social message) through the film, and even "if you don’t say anything, that’s also ok".

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha, released in 2022, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump. The film was directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya were also part of the film. However, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor took a break after the film didn't work.

Aamir's upcoming projects

Aamir is now producing Laapataa Ladies, which has been directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Produced by Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey.

Aamir will also produce Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. It will star Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

