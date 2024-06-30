Kiran Rao enjoys a day out with Aamir Khan and son Azad; shares happy moment from ‘Rao-Khan holiday’

Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are often appreciated for co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan, and were recently spotted on a family holiday. The trio took a break from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together, and they looked like they were having a wonderful time. Also read: Kiran Rao admits she and Aamir Khan got married because of parental pressure: Marriage tends to stifle, especially women Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 period drama and Aamir's maiden production, Lagaan.

Rao-Khan holiday

On Sunday, Kiran shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram story, showing all three of them smiling ear to ear as they posed for a selfie. They were wearing glasses and appeared to be in a lush, green area. Kiran captioned the post, "Rao-Khan holiday," and added a song from her movie Laapataa Ladies in the background.

All of them were dressed in light-hued outfits. In another Instagram story, Kiran shared a glimpse of their Sunday outing, which included their close friends and family. The group looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed each other's company.

Her Insta story.

About their bond

Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 period drama and Aamir's maiden production, Lagaan, where she was an Assistant Director. They began dating in 2004 before tying the knot in 2005. They tried for a baby multiple times, but after Kiran couldn't conceive, they welcomed their son Azad in 2011. The couple announced their separation in 2021.

Following their separation, they have always been open about their commitment to co-parenting Azad, and it's clear that they are doing an excellent job. The Laapataa Ladies director, however, revealed in an interview with She The People that they got married because of their parents at a time when they'd been living in together for a year.

“I've always felt that (marriage as an institution is up for a rethink). Aamir and I lived together for a year before we got married honestly, we did it more because parents and you know… all the rest of it and even at that time we knew that it’s a great institution if you can function as individuals as well as a couple within that institution,” said Kiran.