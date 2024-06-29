Junaid Khan says he's not a ‘perfectionist’ like his father Aamir Khan: ‘I'm enjoying myself’

‘Life pans out differently for everyone’

Junaid was asked about how Aamir reacted when he saw Maharaj. Explaining how the actor perceives films, he explained, “No, I think he liked the film. But that is also…he likes everything. As an audience and when he watches something he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Barring his own films where he’s not an audience.”

Junaid was also asked if he’s a perfectionist like his father and if carrying on the legacy weighs on him. The actor however made it clear that he’s just trying to chat his own path. He said, “I don’t think so. Everybody has to do their own thing. Life pans out differently for everybody. I’m on this journey, enjoying myself.”

‘Maybe they don’t see me in romantic dramas’

Junaid had an unconventional debut with Maharaj - a film that is based on the Maharaj libel case exploring the dark underbelly of sexual exploitation in certain spiritual groups. Talking to PTI, the debutant said, “I don't know about it being an unconventional (debut) because YRF is a big banner and Sid sir (director Siddharth Malhotra) wanted me (in the film). The story is inherently very dramatic.”

He added, “I have been doing theatre in Mumbai since 2017. Sid sir asked me to come and test for this film. I didn't think of it as conventional or unconventional. I guess producers and directors didn't see me in romantic dramas. You do the work you get but it was a lovely script. It is such a wide medium, I don't think there is any protection in films.”