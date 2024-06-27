Aamir Khan buys new apartment in Mumbai for 9.75 crore: Details

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has added a new asset to his real estate portfolio by buying a luxury property in Mumbai’s posh area Pali Hali. He has bought an apartment in an up-scale building for over ₹9 crore. (Also read: When Aamir Khan spoke about moving to Coonoor, starting a new life: 'Money is important but it's not the only factor') On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, the actor acquired this prestigious property for Rs. 9.75 crore.

New entrant in his real estate portfolio

Aamir’s new property is ready-to-move-in and approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area) in size. The transfer deed, which was finalised on June 25, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

The property is located in Bella Vista Apartments, an upscale residential building situated in the affluent Pali Hills area. The area is considered to be one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas. It is known for its tranquil environment and verdant landscapes.

Apart from his new pad, Aamir already owns several properties in Bella Vista Apartments as well as Marina Apartments in Pali Hills. It is interesting to note that both Bella Vista and Marina Apartments are slated for redevelopment.

A peek into Aamir’s life

Aamir owns a massive sea-facing 5,000-sq home in Bandra, and is spread across two floors. The interiors of the sprawling apartment are quite minimalist. It also has a huge open area for hosting parties and get-togethers.

In 2013, he purchased a farmhouse worth ₹7 crore in Panchgani which spreads across 2 acres. The actor has also invested heavily in commercial properties. Several reports claim that he also has 22 houses in Shahabad, Hardoi district, in Uttar Pradesh.

Aamir’s work front

The actor last starred in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a massive failure at the box office. His latest produced film, Laapata Ladies, got positive response. On the acting front, he is busy with Sitaare Zameen Par, which is expected to release on the big screen around Christmas this year.