Aamir Khan to fly in over 200 relatives and friends for mom Zeenat's grand 90th birthday bash at his Mumbai home: Report

Actor Aamir Khan and his family are reportedly all set to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday with over 200 guests, who will be joining them in Mumbai from different cities. Zeenat, a pillar of strength for the family, will turn 90 on June 13. The Indian Express reported that the grand birthday celebration will be held at Aamir’s Mumbai residence. Also read: Aamir Khan celebrates mom Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday, Kiran Rao and Ira Khan join Actor Aamir Khan with his mother Zeenat Hussain during a book launch event in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Family, friends from all over India will attend party

A source close to the actor told the portal, “Aamir Khan will fly in 200+ family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother’s birthday on June 13th. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Aamir was with his mother amid her ill-health

Aamir, son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat, reportedly moved to Chennai last year as his mother was undergoing treatment in the city. As per sources quoted in a 2023 India Today report, Aamir stayed at a hotel close to the medical centre where Zeenat was undergoing treatment, which allowed the actor to be around her when she required.

Earlier in 2023, Aamir said at an event that he wanted to spend more time with his family, in addition to acting and producing films.

Zeenat's 89th birthday celebrations

Earlier in 2023, Aamir and his family members were joined by their close friends to celebrate Zeenat's 89th birthday. Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, who performed at the celebration at the actor's Mumbai home, had shared photos from the bash on Instagram.

She wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth and blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful.”