Aamir Khan says when his mom doesn't like one of his films, she says 'hatao isko, ye kya banaya hai?'

Aamir Khan has revealed how his mother Zeenat Hussein reacts to his films that she does not like. He was speaking at the song launch for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also shared how his mother reacted after having watched the test screening of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Aamir Khan unveils magical number)

Aamir released the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha and it is titled Kahani. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written song while Mohan Kannan has lent his voice for the number.

"When Ammi does not like a film, she will say 'hatao isko ye kya banaya hai (What have you made? Put it away)'. She says this in a cute way," an Indian Express report quoted Aamir as saying.

Speaking about his mother's reaction to the test screening of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, "I always get my mom's reaction first of all. Next, I get my kids' reactions. My mom liked the film a lot. After watching it, she told me 'Aamir, do not listen to anyone. The film is perfect, release it as is. Do not edit out anything.' So, it is very important for me to know what Ammi fells.

Elaborating on why he chose to release the song, not the video, Aamir said, "I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career's best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be centre stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can't wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film will hit theatres on released in theatres nationwide on August 11.

