Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Aamir Khan unveils magical number, says it doesn't need visuals of him or Kareena Kapoor

Teasing his fans about how he will be telling a story to them on Thursday, Aamir Khan finally unveiled a song titled Kahani from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said he released the song on a radio station because a song deserves to be heard than just be seen with the help of visuals. The soulful song revolved around the story of life. Also read: Aamir Khan reveals he decided to quit film industry before Laal Singh Chaddha's release, left ex-wife Kiran Rao in tears

Aamir said that all songs from the film will be released in audio version, without any visuals. He shared the song on 93.5 FM. It has been sung by Mohan Kannan, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Pritam.

Talking about the song, Aamir said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

Director Advait Chandan added, "Kahani is my most favorite song ever. Every time I felt nervous on a shoot, I would listen to this song. It's the perfect introduction to our film. Dada's melody, Amitabh's lyrics and Mohan's voice transport us directly into the world of Laal Singh Chaddha".

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir in 2017 Secret Superstar and was an assistant production manager on 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.

The film had been in the making for fourteen years. It was delayed multiple times due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Aamir had spoken about how the team of Laal Singh Chaddha had not just to deal with the coronavirus pandemic but also with Kareena's pregnancy. The actor with her second child while shooting for the film. He said in a YouTube video, “Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film. While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction."

The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump and will release in theatres on August 11,

