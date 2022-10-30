Aamir Khan's mom Zeenat Hussein admitted to hospital after heart attack: Report

Actor Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussein reportedly suffered a heart attack. As per reports, it happened around the Diwali season, when she was taken to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. She is currently being treated in the same hospital as per indianexpress.com.

Previously, reports suggested that Zeenat was with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor at their Panchgani house on the occasion of Diwali. It’s believed that she suffered a heart attack there after which she was taken to Mumbai. Aamir and his other family members are reportedly with her ever since her health scare. There has been no update from the actor so far.

Aamir Khan is the son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat. He also has a brother Faisal Khan. The actor celebrated his mother’s birthday in June this year. He was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son, Azad Rao Khan. In a video clip from the birthday celebration, Zeenat was spotted sitting on a chair surrounded by her family members.

Talking about his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, Aamir once revealed how Zeenat had a big influence on him during his growing up days. He told Hindustan Times in 2014, “My mother has been very important in my life, and not just on one particular day. She has been the biggest influence on me when I was growing up. She is extremely dear to me, irrespective of which ‘day’ it is.”

