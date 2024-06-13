Kiran Rao wishes Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday

As Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday, she received a special wish from Kiran Rao. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiran dropped a beautiful photo of Zeenat Hussain. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Ammi.” (Also Read – Junaid Khan in Maharaj, Suhana Khan in The Archies: Is streaming the way ahead to launch star kids?) Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao wishes his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to wish her dadi on this special day. She shared a picture from her wedding ceremony with Nupur Shikhare. The image captures Zeenat Hussain sitting on a chair as Ira's mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare plants a kiss on her forehead. Sharing the photo, Ira wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadi.”

Aamir Khan is set to host a grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain. The celebration, according to sources, will see over 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities to celebrate this special day. The grand celebration will take place on June 13 at his residence in Mumbai.

As per a source close to the actor, "Aamir Khan will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does. She plays a very integral part in his personal and professional life. Aamir also kept his promise to his mother of taking her to Mecca for the holy Haj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, Aamir's next film is Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic box office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project. Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna.

Kiran Rao, on the other hand, is receiving praise for his directorial Laapataa Ladies, which has been the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres and was released on OTT.