Aamir Khan will do a film when he is 'emotionally ready', wants to spend time with family right now

Aamir Khan has said that he is currently on a break, and is making the most of his free time by spending it with his family. He added that he needs to be ‘emotionally ready’ before he gets back to working in movies. Aamir was speaking at the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3. (Also read: Kajol recalls wearing salwar kameez on frozen lake in Fanaa, teases Aamir) Aamir Khan reveals when he will take up his next project.

Asked about his upcoming films, Aamir urged everyone to focus on the Punjabi film he had come to support. Then he added, "Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."

Aamir's recent films

Aamir was seen in last year's Laal Singh Chaddha – a film that tanked at the box office when it released in theatres, but got a better reception later, when it landed on Netflix. The film was an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in important roles. Aamir also made a special appearance in Kajol and Revathy's Salaam Venky,. which was released in December 2022. Aamir is yet to announce his next project.

Speaking at the Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch, Aamir also praised actor Kapil Sharma, who hosts the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “I have become such a big fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai (he has kept me entertained for so many evenings), I have laughed so much, he is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to tell him, ‘Thank you so much for entertaining so many people. It’s such a big thing to entertain people’. I am one of your biggest fans Kapil. But I also want to ask why haven’t you invited me to the show ever? I am asking this before he can say anything. I am a step ahead of Kapil.”

Carry On Jatta 3

Carry On Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang, and features Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jaswinder Bhalla. The film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

