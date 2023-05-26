Kajol recalls wearing salwar kameez on frozen lake in Fanaa, says Aamir Khan’s face didn't have 'natural pain' like her

Kajol and Aamir Khan delivered a blockbuster in 2006 film Fanaa. Now on 17 years of the release of Fanaa, Kajol has shared her experience of shooting for a song at minus 27 degrees, wearing just a chiffon salwar kameez while her co-star Aamir Khan was wearing a jacket. She has asked her fans and followers to salute women and heroines for what all they go through to just look good on screen. Also read: Kajol thinks she looks like daughter Nysa Devgan in this AI-generated image, Twitter user says she resembles Tabu more Aamir Khan and Kajol in a still from Fanaa song Mere Haath Mein.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a video clip from Fanaa with the song Mere Haath Mein playing in the background. She wrote, “One of my oh so many “comebacks” but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more.”

A difficult song shoot that was scrapped

Sharing about a song shoot in snow, she added, “Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside… #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot (face with rolling eyes emojis). So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face!! And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good! #17YearsOfFanaa.”

All about Fanaa

Fanaa made over ₹100 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The song Mere Haath Mein has several romantic glimpses of Aamir and Kajol on a boat amid in a frozen lake. Kajol played a visually challenged girl named Zooni while Aamir played a tourist guide with a hidden identity in the film. It also starred Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and child actor Ali Haji in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan and Kajol together on screen

Fanaa was Aamir and Kajol's first film together after their 1997 film, Ishq, which also starred Kajol's now husband Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla. Aamir recently made a cameo appearance in Kajol's 2022 film, Salaam Venky.

