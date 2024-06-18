EXCLUSIVE: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor shooting for their romantic comedy in Delhi and NCR

While Junaid Khan’s debut film, Maharaj, landed in a legal trouble as its OTT release was stayed following a plea by a Hindu group alleging that the movie would incite violence and hurt religious sentiments, actor Aamir Khan’s son is gearing up for his next project with actor Khushi Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan

We have exclusively learnt that the second shoot schedule has already kick-started in Delhi-NCR region. “The first leg of the shoot wrapped up in Mumbai, and now the duo is filming in the Capital. The team started shooting here three-four days ago, and the schedule will go on for another 10-12 days. While the supporting cast has been joining the shoot as and when needed, Junaid and Khushi are going to be here for the entire schedule,” informs a source, adding that the yet untitled film will have a theatrical release.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the romantic comedy is an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today and will see Junaid and Khushi in several romantic scenes together. “The lead actors have come to Delhi mainly to shoot the romantic portions. It will mostly be daytime shoots, and so far, there are no nights shoots planned. Over the next few days, both indoor and outdoor shoots are planned,” the source adds.

Another insider tells us that the shooting locations would vary after every few days between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi: “The team has plans to shoot around Noida sector 30, Sunder Nursery, and Connaught Place — basically they are mostly moving shots from one place to another and they are not staying put at one place. To get the college vibe, some scenes would be shot in a University and hostel in Noida.”