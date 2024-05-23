 Kiran Rao admits she and Aamir Khan got married because of parental pressure: Marriage tends to stifle, especially women | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi
Kiran Rao admits she and Aamir Khan got married because of parental pressure: Marriage tends to stifle, especially women

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
May 23, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Kiran Rao delivered a subtle yet sharp commentary on marriage with her latest directorial Laapataa Ladies. It's produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan continue to remain friends and colleagues after their separation. The Laapataa Ladies director, however, revealed in an interview with She The People that they got married because of their parents at a time when they'd been living in together for a year. (Also Read – Lok Sabha 2024: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, his kids Ira and Junaid, and mom cast votes)

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were in a live-in relationship for a year before getting married(Varinder Chawla)
Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were in a live-in relationship for a year before getting married(Varinder Chawla)

Kiran on marrying Aamir

“I've always felt that (marriage as an institution is up for a rethink). Aamir and I lived together for a year before we got married honestly, we did it more because parents and you know… all the rest of it and even at that time we knew that it’s a great institution if you can function as individuals as well as a couple within that institution,” said Kiran.

On separation

“The thing we don't talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle, especially women. How you could find perhaps a way to be yourself within the institution. That's something up for debate and discussion. Esther Perel (American psychologist) has written an amazing book on it, and it's very interesting. As apes, we were living together. This nuclear family setup is a pressure, and it's a pressure especially on women. There's so much responsibility on the women to run the house, keep the family together. In fact, women are expected to keep in touch with the in-laws, to be in touch with your husband's family. That's a lot of expectation,” Kiran added.

Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 period drama and Aamir's maiden production, Lagaan, where she was an Assistant Director. They began dating in 2004 before tying the knot in 2005. They tried for a baby multiple times, but after Kiran couldn't conceive, they welcomed their son Azad in 2011. The couple announced their separation in 2021.

Kiran's last directorial Laapataa Ladies is a subtle yet sharp commentary on the institution of marriage. It's co-produced by Aamir and Kiran's new production house Kindling Pictures. Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Kiran Rao admits she and Aamir Khan got married because of parental pressure: Marriage tends to stifle, especially women
