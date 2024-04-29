Laapataa Ladies gets a second lease of life after OTT release, fans share favourite scenes from Kiran Rao film

Fans have been singing praises of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies ever since the film was released on Netflix on April 26. The film stars newcomers Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel and revolves around a case of two brides who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Now that the film has got a wide release on OTT, fans have been sharing their favourite scenes on X. (Also read: Pratibha Ranta interview: It feels good when girls tell me they relate to my role in Laapataa Ladies) A still from Laapataa Ladies.

Fan reactions

A fan wrote, “I feel like the #LaapataaLadies movie is a collective manifestation of us all feeling lost but in the most wonderful way possible.” A second fan shared the scene featuring actor Chhaya Kadam and wrote, “I have stayed alone for more than 5 years in different stages of my life, The idea of women staying alone, whether you are married or unmarried is very foreign and uncomfortable for the 'society' to accept. Today while watching #LaapataaLadies, I felt so heard and seen!”

Fans share favourite scenes

A fan praised the film and said, "A delightful and wonderful blend of comedy, love, heart set in a beautiful rustic environment amidst Arijit’s vocals and some brilliant acting from every character makes this movie an absolute winner. Ravi Kishan’s confrontation scene is whistle-worthy. Oscars ??" Another fan selected the scene where Sparsh's character Deepak says ‘I love you’ to Nitanshi's Phool and wrote, “#LaapataaLadies - It’s been years since I watched such a heartwarming soulful movie in Hindi. The more local a film maker delves into, the more global the film becomes. This is one such film, addressing Women empowerment, amazing storytelling, awesome acting. And this scene, wow.”

A fan also pointed how how the film deals with the subject of patriarchy and commented, “Absolutely loved #LaapataaLadies. Women are conditioned to not know the world so they would depend on men. Patriarchal society is scared to give women freedom because that would mean men would have to offer them more than financial support and treat them properly.” A second fan praised the writing and the character of Jaya, and wrote, “Jaya was such a well-written character and the actress played her role brilliantly. This scene was so wholesome.”

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film was released in theatres on March 1.

