Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pouts in selfie with Kim Kardashian from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding. See pics

Mahesh Babu attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. Now, taking to her Instagram, Sitara shared a bunch of pictures with reality television personality Kim Kardashian. She was also one of the many guests who travelled to India for the wedding. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara looks stunning at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding) Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Kim Kardashian at Ambani event.

Sitara and Kim pose for selfies

In the closeup selfies, Sitara and Kim smiled and pouted for the camera. Kim also flashed the peace sign as Sitara clicked the selfies. Sitara didn't caption the post but tagged Kim. She also added the hashtag--Anant Radhika wedding.

Fans react to Sitara's post

Reacting to the post, Namrata wrote, "Woooooo (heart eyes emojis)." A fan said, "This looks so amazing." "We got Kim and Sitara in one frame," read a comment. An Instagram user also commented, "The event must have been fun. Hope you enjoyed a lot."

For the wedding ceremony, Sitara wore a golden suit while Kim was seen in a red outfit. Earlier, Sitara had shared her pictures on Instagram before attending the wedding. She wrote, "My best outfit at the best wedding by my favourites!" Sitara had tagged Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Namrata too shared pics from Ambani event

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. It featured her, Sitara, Mahesh Babu, Manish Malhotra, Nayanthara, Jyotika, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Namrata cptioned the post, "A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage! #AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding."

About the Kardashians

Kim and Khloe Kardashian left for the US on Sunday morning. In a clip, Khloe was see exiting the hotel first, followed by Kim -- who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand. Both were dressed in monochrome athleisure. They reached the Kalina airport in Mumbai from where they flew out of India.