 Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pouts in selfie with Kim Kardashian from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding. See pics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pouts in selfie with Kim Kardashian from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding. See pics

ByAnanya Das
Jul 14, 2024 02:13 PM IST

In the pictures, Sitara and Kim Kardashian smiled and pouted for the camera. Kim also flashed the peace sign as Sitara clicked the selfies.

Mahesh Babu attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. Now, taking to her Instagram, Sitara shared a bunch of pictures with reality television personality Kim Kardashian. She was also one of the many guests who travelled to India for the wedding. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara looks stunning at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding)

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Kim Kardashian at Ambani event.
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Kim Kardashian at Ambani event.

Sitara and Kim pose for selfies

In the closeup selfies, Sitara and Kim smiled and pouted for the camera. Kim also flashed the peace sign as Sitara clicked the selfies. Sitara didn't caption the post but tagged Kim. She also added the hashtag--Anant Radhika wedding.

Fans react to Sitara's post

Reacting to the post, Namrata wrote, "Woooooo (heart eyes emojis)." A fan said, "This looks so amazing." "We got Kim and Sitara in one frame," read a comment. An Instagram user also commented, "The event must have been fun. Hope you enjoyed a lot."

For the wedding ceremony, Sitara wore a golden suit while Kim was seen in a red outfit. Earlier, Sitara had shared her pictures on Instagram before attending the wedding. She wrote, "My best outfit at the best wedding by my favourites!" Sitara had tagged Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Namrata too shared pics from Ambani event

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. It featured her, Sitara, Mahesh Babu, Manish Malhotra, Nayanthara, Jyotika, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Namrata cptioned the post, "A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage! #AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding."

About the Kardashians

Kim and Khloe Kardashian left for the US on Sunday morning. In a clip, Khloe was see exiting the hotel first, followed by Kim -- who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand. Both were dressed in monochrome athleisure. They reached the Kalina airport in Mumbai from where they flew out of India.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pouts in selfie with Kim Kardashian from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding. See pics
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On