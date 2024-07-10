 Kiara Advani says it was Sidharth Malhotra who got her interested in tennis as they attend Wimbledon match | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kiara Advani says it was Sidharth Malhotra who got her interested in tennis as they attend Wimbledon match

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 10, 2024 02:21 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a splash in Wimbledon. Kiara said that it was Sidharth who nudged her interest in the game.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were all smiles as they attended the Wimbledon quarter-final match in London. Several pictures of the couple enjoying the match have surfaced online. Now, in an interview with Star Sports, the two talked about the great year that India is having in cricket, and went on to wish all the best to the Indian Women's Team for their upcoming games. (Also read: Wimbledon 2024: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani catch quarter-final action. Watch)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the Wimbledon match.

What Kiara said

When asked what brings her to Wimbledon, Kiara told Star Sports: “It's very prestigious to be here. My husband told me that we are coming here to watch the game, he said that we have to as it is a once in a lifetime experience. I am new to the sport. I am newly interested and excited when it comes to Tennis. So, thanks to Sid.”

Sidharth added, “She's been a great support and partner in crime for me to come and watch it live. We are super excited. I have always been watching it live at home and told her, ‘Babe it will be so good to finally be here.’ We are super stoked and excited to be here.” The two of them also shared their heartfelt message for the Indian Women's Team, and wished them all the luck for the upcoming games.

More details

Kiara also shared a bunch of pictures from the day on her Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this was the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court , strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn’t get better!”

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will be seen next in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth made his OTT debut with Indian Police Force in January.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani says it was Sidharth Malhotra who got her interested in tennis as they attend Wimbledon match
