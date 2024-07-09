Wimbledon 2024: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani catch quarter-final action. Watch
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon, sending their fans into a frenzy.
Star power at Wimbledon! Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted watching the quarter-finals on Tuesday at Wimbledon 2024. The couple looked effortlessly stylish as they enjoyed the quarter-finals of the prestigious tennis tournament. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani brighten your Monday with their effortlessly stylish airport looks: Watch
Day out at Wimbledon
Several glimpses of the couple enjoying the match have surfaced online. For the outing, Kiara opted for a chic powder blue attire. She kept the look simple with minimalistic makeup, leaving her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white suit, with striped shirt and tie. He completed his outfit with a sleek umbrella.
The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they chatted and laughed together. Sharing a glimpse of their outing at the court, Star Sports took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Star power on Centre Court! @advani_kiara and @SidMalhotra join us for the quarter-finals and it's time for some #Stargazing. Don’t miss the excitement and glamour!”
Frenzy among fans
Kiara and Sidharth's appearance at Wimbledon has sent their fans into a frenzy. Many took to social media to share their excitement.
"Kiara and Sidharth look so good together!" one fan tweeted, with one shared, “Sidharth looks very elegant”.
“Power couple,” another fan wrote, with one writing, “Loved their outfits”.
“Royal & Power Couple,” one fan shared. “And lovely #KiaraAdvani she is looking like a sweet teenager,” shared one user. Meanwhile, the actors were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning, exuding effortless style in casual outfits.
Quarter-final action
The day 9 of Wimbledon 2024 witnessed high-profile encounters. In fact, Tuesday was also the first day of the quarter-final clashes in both the men's and women's draws. Carlos Alcaraz will look to continue his title defence as he will face the in-form Tommy Paul on No. 1 Court. Meanwhile, there are a couple of other blockbuster battles which will be played on the Centre Court. The top-seeded Jannik Sinner will continue his quest for a second Grand Slam title as he will face Daniil Medvedev, the opponent he faced when he won his maiden title.
About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Rumours about Sidharth and Kiara dating began circulating widely in 2019, largely due to their collaboration on the Dharma Productions film Shershaah, which tells the story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Despite the growing speculation, the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. They eventually married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
