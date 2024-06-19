Sidharth Malhotra exits Meghna Gulzar's next? Details revealed

Sidharth Malhotra gave three memorable roles in uniform over the past few years. It started with him playing the role of the late Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, then he joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Indian Police Force and most recently, he played an officer in the aerial actioner Yodha. However, it seems like the actor now wants to take a break from roles in uniform. Sidharth Malhotra opts out of Meghna Gulzar's next

Recently, reports had surfaced that Sidharth and Meghna Gulzar were in talks for a collaboration. However, a source suggests that the actor has opted out of the film. “While Sidharth wants to really work with Meghna, he is now focusing more on diversifying his genres. The role required him to be a uniformed officer again, and thus, the actor said no to it.” The source adds that the actor has been rejecting any uniform offers coming his way as he wants to showcase his versatility.

Up next, the actor has an action film with Murad Khetani in the pipeline. Apart from that, Sidharth is also rumoured to be teaming up with wife Kiara Advani for a romantic film. It will mark their first onscreen collaboration after their wedding last year. There is also a reported collaboration in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon for a romcom.