Kiara Advani mocks her trolled Indian Idol performance, Reddit calls it ‘refreshing’

Kiara Advani, who recently celebrated a decade in Bollywood with a meet and greet session with her fans also revisited her viral video from Indian Idol. The actor mocked her trolled performance from the finale of the singing reality show and also shared Sidharth Malhotra's reaction. In the clip posted on Reddit, fans hailed Kiara for being honest and not taking herself ‘too seriously’. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra turns cheerleader as Kiara Advani completes 10 years in Bollywood) Kiara Advani recently revisited her trolled Indian Idol performance.

Kiara reveals Sidharth's response to her singing

The video begins with Kiara watching herself singing on stage at Indian Idol Finale episode. While watching it, Kiara said, “It was so bad, uske baad I would never (It was so bad, after this I would never…)” A fan replied and told, “No, it was not bad, it was pretty.” The actor responded by saying, “Thanks you all are real fans.” While recalling her performance, the Game Changer actor revealed, “Gaane ke baad Sidharth said ‘You have guts. Grand Finale me tumne koshish kiya' (After the song, Sidharth said, ‘You have guts. You tried to sing in Grand Finale’).” Suddenly mera sur off ho gaya, but I understand. But the thing is you do it from your heart and that's what matters."

Kiara Advani's fans praise her honesty

Reacting to the video a fan commented, “I love when celebs don’t take themselves too seriously it’s very refreshing. She also seems so sweet to her fans.” Another fan added, “Love when stars don't take themselves seriously.” A user also opined, “I don’t understand why she was trolled in the first place ..it’s not like she went there to sing professionally ..neither she said ki I am a good singer…it’s just how we people also sing even if we are besura..she just sang from her heart on the stage.” Another user wrote, “Lmaoooo I like how she’s in on the joke.”

Kiara Advani thanked fans for her Bollywood journey

Kiara had shared a reel of her fan interaction on social media as she completed an year in Hindi film industry. In her emotional post dedicated to fans and well wishers she wrote, “10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I’m still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it (smiling emoji).”

Kiara Advani's upcoming project

Kiara made her Bollywood debut with 'Fugly.' However, she gained fame with 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.' She is currently anticipating the release of her Telugu action-thriller Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. Kiara is also part of YRF's upcoming spy action-thriller War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Kiara's War 2 is slated to release in 2025.