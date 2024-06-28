Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra rock airport fashion as they walk hand in hand, fans say ‘couple goals’. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently seen strolling hand in hand at Mumbai airport in casual outfits. Known for their love of vacations, they're frequently captured outside airports, leaving us curious about their destination this time. The Bollywood lovebirds are adored not only for their adorable chemistry but also reign supreme when it comes to setting fashion goals. Whenever they are spotted together, they create quite a buzz in the fashion world with their stunning looks. Scroll down to know more about their latest look. (Also read: Kiara Advani serves airport fashion goals as she jets off to Cannes in stylish beige trench coat and trousers. Watch ) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spark buzz with their chic airport style.(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra slays airport fashion in trendy casuals

Videos and pictures of Kiara and Sidharth from the airport surfaced on social media, attracting numerous likes and comments from their devoted fans, who were smitten with their appearance. The couple looked stylish in the video, effortlessly showing off their fashionable outfits. Let's check out their looks.

For her chic airport look, Kiara kept things understated by ditching dresses and pantsuits in favour of a casual top and denim, embodying minimalist fashion. Her ensemble consisted of a white crop top paired with loose-fitting light blue denim trousers, showcasing the timeless appeal of the white top and denim combo. Kiara accessorised her minimalist outfit with statement gold earrings, stacked bracelets adorning her wrist, brown platform shoes and a stylish white shoulder bag that perfectly complemented her look.

Her minimal makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a middle partition, she effortlessly rocks the no-makeup makeup look. Meanwhile, her handsome husband Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a blue open-buttoned shirt paired with grey pants and black-and-white colour-blocked sneakers. His clean-shaven look, gelled hair, and charming smile added to his appeal.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Rumours about Sidharth and Kiara dating started circulating widely in 2019, fuelled by their collaboration in Dharma Productions' film Shershaah, which is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Despite mounting speculation, the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. They tied the knot on 7 February 2023 in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.