Shraddha Kapoor's latest look serves lessons in minimalist fashion: Basic orange T-shirt and trendy tie-dye denim. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor is here to offer some stylish summer fashion inspiration. The Stree actress was recently spotted in a casual outfit featuring an orange T-shirt and denim pants. Shraddha's fashion mantra is simple: keep it minimal, comfy, yet trendy. Known for her elegant dressing sense, she can turn any simple outfit into a glamorous affair, whether it's an anarkali kurta or a casual T-shirt. Whenever the actress steps out, she makes sure to grab attention with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to give your wardrobe a fresh update. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts in stunning orange Kalamkari organza saree at Stree 2 teaser launch. Here’s what it costs ) Shraddha Kapoor's chic and minimalist fashion sense shines in a casual orange T-shirt and denim pants outfit.(Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in T-shirt and denim combo

In her recent post, Shraddha Kapoor radiates brightness in a casual outfit. Who would have thought a simple T-shirt could look so stylish? Well, it's Shraddha, after all. Her fashion game is always on point, serving as a treasure trove of style inspiration for her fans. With each look, she proves that even a basic outfit can be trendy and elevated to new fashion heights. Her latest ensemble features a basic cropped orange top with a short neckline and half sleeves. She paired it with trendy high-waisted pants adorned with a chic tie-dye pattern in hues of brown and blue. Her entire ensemble is from the clothing brand Zara. This look, which seamlessly combines colours and silhouettes, is undeniably fashion-worthy.

In terms of accessories, Shraddha kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with a quirky chain necklace and a pair of white sneakers. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy lipstick. She styled her luscious shoulder-length tresses into soft curls and left them open with a side part, perfectly finishing off her chic look.

Shraddha's look is a perfect example of minimalist fashion, making it a must-have in your wardrobe. You can style it in various ways to suit the occasion or your personal taste. Whether it's for a movie date or brunch with friends, this chic ensemble can be worn anywhere.

On work front

Shraddha is eagerly anticipating the release of her next major production, Stree 2, which is scheduled to premiere on August 15, 2024. The highly awaited sequel will feature the original cast, including Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and a cameo appearance by Varun Dhawan.