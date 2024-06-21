Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in fresh floral pant suit: Pics

Shraddha Kapoor's recent Instagram post suggests that the actor keeps getting better at the fashion game. The actor welcomed the first showers of this monsoon with a fresh floral printed suit and a dreamy golden crochet bralette. Of course, we are taking notes. The actor, who is known for her sartorial choices, keeps serving us with new fashion inspo and raising the bar higher. Just when we thought it does not get better, the actor dropped a fresh set of pictures on Instagram looking as dreamy as ever. Take a look at Shraddha's monsoon look here. Shraddha Kapoor teamed a floral pantsuit with a crochet bralette.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Here's what Shraddha wore:

Shraddha Kapoor, a few days back, attended the new store launch of the fashion designer house PadmaSitaa in Juhu. The actor looked stunning in the silk pantsuit. The pink pantsuit featured watercolor-designed fresh floral prints right out of the wardrobe of PadmaSitaa - a designer brand passionate about preserving the art of handcrafted vintage embroidery and blending tradition with contemporary style. In the silk floral printed blazer and matching silk trousers, Shraddha added more monsoon vibes to her look with a golden crochet bralette with mirror work and a knot detail. "Kis kis ko baarish pasand hai (Who likes rain," Shraddha asked her Instagram family in the post.

Shraddha accessorised her look for the day in Whispering Willow earrings from the shelves of Palmonas – a jewellery brand co-founded by Shraddha herself. The earrings are priced at ₹2508, on the official website of Palmonas.

Whispering Willow earrings priced at ₹2508.(www.palmonas.com)

Styled by fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha wore her tresses loose in soft curls with a side part and decked up in minimal makeup to let her attire do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude pink lipstick, Shraddha looked gorgeous. Needless to say, we are taking fashion notes on how to ace the perfect monsoon day look.