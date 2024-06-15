 Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts in stunning orange Kalamkari organza saree at Stree 2 teaser launch. Here’s what it costs | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts in stunning orange Kalamkari organza saree at Stree 2 teaser launch. Here’s what it costs

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor turned heads at the Stree 2 event in a breathtaking orange Kalamkari organza saree. Curious about its price? We've got the details for you!

Shraddha Kapoor is here to show you how to ace the ultimate organza saree look this summer. The gorgeous actress was spotted on Friday in Mumbai for a special Stree 2 teaser launch event. Shraddha is a total fashionista and whenever she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she made a stunning fashion statement draped in six yards of grace. Whether it's a chic pantsuit or an ethereal anarkali, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Her style mantra is simple: keep it minimal, comfortable, yet trendy.

Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a striking red saree at a Stree 2 promotional event, showcasing her mastery of ethnic fashion.(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)
Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a striking red saree at a Stree 2 promotional event, showcasing her mastery of ethnic fashion.(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

With florals being synonymous with summer fashion and organza as the ideal fabric to beat the heat, Shraddha's saree look serves as the perfect ethnic fashion inspiration. Let's decode her chic appearance and take some style notes. (Also read: From cotton to linen: 5 must-have breathable fabrics for a cool summer wardrobe )

Decoding Shraddha Kapoor's breathtaking saree look

Shraddha's breathtaking saree comes in a beautiful orange shade crafted from luxurious organza fabric. The intricate Kalamkari print featuring floral design in multi-colour vibrant hues adorned her saree beautifully, showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and modern aesthetics. She draped it elegantly, letting the pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. Completing her ensemble, she paired it with a georgette pleated blouse that features a flattering sweetheart neckline.

If you're enchanted by Shraddha's saree and curious about its price, fear not, we have the details for you. Her outfit is from the shelves of the fashion brand Dhruvi Panchal, and incorporating it into your wardrobe will cost you a whopping 31,500.

Shraddha Kapoor saree is from the brand Dhruvi Panchal and costs ₹31,500.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)
Shraddha Kapoor saree is from the brand Dhruvi Panchal and costs ₹31,500.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with a pair of golden hoop statement earrings, stacked bangles on her wrist, a diamond ring adorning her finger, and a pair of high heels. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious long tresses were styled in soft curls and left open in a middle partition, allowing them to cascade beautifully down her shoulders. The little black bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch.

As soon as Shraddha's pictures and videos from the event went viral, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her look, flooding her post with likes and comments. This versatile outfit can be styled in numerous ways, making it perfect for any occasion—whether you're attending wedding festivities or simply enjoying a day out.

On Thursday, June 14, the makers of Stree announced that the sequel to the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy will now hit theatres on August 15, Independence Day, instead of the previously scheduled date of August 31. We can't wait to see her upcoming promotional looks!

Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts in stunning orange Kalamkari organza saree at Stree 2 teaser launch. Here's what it costs
© 2024 HindustanTimes
