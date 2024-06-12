From cotton to linen: 5 must-have breathable fabrics for a cool summer wardrobe

As the summer season continues to soar, the heat has entirely engulfed us. With temperatures soaring up to 52 degrees, breaking all records in certain parts of the country, this year's heatwave feels like a personal hell for many. For those who find themselves sweating buckets even during a 20-minute commute, dressing appropriately can make a world of difference. If you're someone always in a hurry to hit the office on time and end up drenched in sweat, it's crucial to wear fabrics that will help you survive this scorching heat. Kanupriya, Designer at Latin Quarters, shared with HT Lifestyle the five best fabric materials to keep you fresh and stylish, no matter how high the temperatures rise. Stay comfortable in the sweltering heat with these five breathable fabrics.(Instagram)

It's time to get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these summer-friendly fabrics to overcome the heat with ease.

5 must-have fabrics for summers

First things first, bid farewell to your thick, tight jeans and opt for lightweight, natural, and breathable fabrics. While cotton has long been a staple of summer wardrobes, there are other fabrics worth considering to expand your summer-friendly collection. Here's a breakdown of the best fabrics and where to find your summer style. (Also read: Summer fashion trends 2024: 5 chic looks you must try for effortless style and comfort )

1) Cotton: An all-time summer saviour

Cotton is a summer wardrobe champion for a reason. It's breathable, lightweight, and comfortable. As a natural fibre, cotton allows air to circulate freely, ensuring airflow that dries damp areas of the body. A good quality lightweight cotton absorbs moisture, helping you cool down quickly. It also comes in a variety of styles and colours, making it a versatile choice.

2) The Three 'C' Rule of Linen: Cool, comfortable and classic

Linen is another excellent choice for hot weather. This loosely woven, natural fibre allows heat to escape from the body, absorbs moisture, and dries quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable. Linen is also malleable and doesn't stick to the body, though it can wrinkle easily. If you prefer a smoother look, consider linen blends.

For the everyday working individual, linen is a practical and stylish option. Its breathability makes it ideal for long hours at the office, ensuring you stay cool during commutes and meetings. Linen's versatility means it can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for both professional settings and casual outings.

3) Shed with weight with Chambray

Chambray often comes in a higher thread count, resulting in a finer weave and more breathable fabric. Chambray has a similar look to denim, allowing you to achieve the denim look without the weight and heat of actual denim. Chambray is often mistaken for denim because of its similar weave: a blue warp and a white weft woven together. But while denim is sturdy and can be stiff, Chambray is the opposite: lightweight and airy with a softer feel. This makes Chambray a perfect summer fabric.

4) A centuries-old summer companion: Muslin

In the sweltering heat, Muslin stands out as the go-to fabric for staying cool and chic. Crafted with a single weft thread alternating over and under a single warp thread, Muslin's soft and feather-like texture makes it a no-brainer for summers. Its breathability and lightweight nature ensure comfort in both dry heat and humidity. Derived from natural fibres like cotton, Muslin allows for excellent airflow, keeping the body cool and comfortable during hot weather while providing utmost comfort in wear.

5) Hemp: For all-time comfort and seasonal style

Hemp boasts antimicrobial properties and durability, making it an ideal choice for summer. Its high breathability and high absorbency make it a winning contender for summer. If that's not enough to convince you, hemp is stronger and better insulating than cotton. Hemp fabric has a natural resistance to UV rays, protecting it from the sun's harmful rays. Its ability to swiftly absorb and wick away moisture ensures you stay dry and comfortable on any summer adventure. With hemp, both you and your attire can breathe easy and stay cool throughout the season.