6 protein-rich pulses that are perfect for summer season; creative ways to eat them

Our appetite goes for a toss in summer season as the mercury rises and our body struggles to keep itself cool. Tweaking our diet to incorporate lighter, less spicy, and easily digestible foods can prove to be beneficial. When it comes to having pulses in summer, mung beans, chickpeas, lentils are among the summer-friendly options. Combining them with seasonal vegetables or using them in soups and salads, can be a great and fun way to eat dal in summer season. Being an excellent source of protein, fibre and essential vitamins and minerals, pulses is an essential part of a balanced diet. They keep you full and prevent untimely hunger pangs. They also provide you with sustained energy throughout the day. (Also read: Best and healthiest smoothies for your summer breakfast to enjoy) Being an excellent source of protein, fibre and essential vitamins and minerals, pulses is an essential part of a balanced diet. (Freepik)

"As the weather heats up, our diets often shift towards lighter, cooler foods. Pulses – the delicious, protein-packed powerhouse legumes that include lentils, chickpeas, and beans – are a perfect fit for summer. They're versatile, nutritious, and can be used in a variety of refreshing, seasonal dishes. Pulses are a nutritional powerhouse. Pulses are an excellent source of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making them perfect for summer," says Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist.

SUMMER-FRIENDLY PULSES

Dr Patil shares six pulses that are idea for summer and offers tips on how to incorporate them into your diet.

1. Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans)

Chickpeas are ideal for salads, dips like hummus, and veggie burgers. Add them to a fresh cucumber and tomato salad, blend into a smooth hummus for a healthy dip, or roast with spices for a crunchy snack.

2. Lentils

Lentils cook quickly and are great for salads and soups. Prepare a lentil salad with chopped veggies and a lemon vinaigrette or cook a lentil soup with seasonal vegetables for a light meal.

3. Black beans

Black beans are perfect for salads, salsas, and burrito bowls. Toss them into a corn and avocado salad, mix with rice and veggies for a burrito bowl, or use as a base for black bean burgers.

4. Mung beans

Mung beans can be sprouted or cooked, making them versatile. Add sprouted mung beans to salads, stir them into a light stir-fry with seasonal veggies, or use cooked mung beans in a summer soup.

5. Split peas

Split peas are great for soups and casseroles. Make a chilled split pea soup with mint or add to a vegetable stew for added protein and fibre.

6. Navy beans

Navy beans are small and creamy, perfect for salads and light soups. Use them in a Mediterranean bean salad with olives and feta, or blend into a white bean dip with garlic and herbs.

Tips for incorporating pulses into your summer diet:

Properly soaking pulses before cooking helps release phytic acid, enhancing nutrient absorption and improving digestibility. This simple step ensures you get the most out of these nutritious summer-friendly foods.

Mix cooked pulses with fresh vegetables, herbs, and light dressings.

Blend pulses into creamy dips like hummus or bean spreads for snacks.

Use pulses as a base for chilled soups, adding a nutritious twist to summer meals.

Sprout pulses like mung beans to enhance their nutritional value and add crunch to salads.