Best and healthiest smoothies for your summer breakfast to enjoy

Scorching summer heat is here, and all of a sudden, the steamy hot breakfast that seemed so tempting in chilly weather has lost its appeal. Our food cravings of course follow our body cues as the temperature boils up or freezes. In summer, no wonder, you just want to ditch main meals and keep munching on processed foods with the chilled cola. Unless you want to ruin your health with the sugary drinks and fatty munchies, we have a better suggestion to start your day on a cooler and healthier note. (Also read | Surprising benefits of post-dinner walk: 7 ways taking a stroll after dinner can transform your health) In case you are running out of smoothie ideas during the intense summer months, we asked a diet expert to share some unique smoothie ideas that you can rustle up in jiffy in the coming days.(Freepik)

Smoothies are sure to soothe your body as the summer sun comes beating down. Not only they are customizable, which gives you ample scope to add your favourite fruits, nuts, seeds, grains, but they are also filled with fibre, vitamins, minerals and all that you need to operate in the merciless summer.

In case you are running out of smoothie ideas during the intense summer months, we asked Nimissha Jjain, Diet Counsellor at Madhuban Diet Clinic, Pitam Pura, Delhi, to share some unique smoothie ideas that you can rustle up in jiffy in the coming days.

BEST SMOOTHIE IDEAS FOR SUMMER

1. Pineapple Berry Blast Smoothie: For the berry lovers who are also a fan of citrusy appeal of pineapple, this smoothie is the perfect options. Combine mixed berries such as strawberries and raspberries with pineapple and almond milk for a burst of antioxidants and protein.

2. Mango Papaya Smoothie: The rich creamy mango and papaya treat is the perfect blend of taste and nutrition in the searing summer heat. Blend ripe mangoes, papaya with some homemade coconut milk for a creamy and tropical treat.

3. Watermelon Mint Smoothie: This hydration superstar will cool you from within and ensure all vital nutrients enter your body Blend fresh watermelon chunks, mint leaves, lime juice, and a touch of honey for a hydrating and refreshing summer drink.

4. Roasted Chana Sattu Banana Smoothie: Protein, vitamins, fibre and other micronutrients come together to form this delicious summer treat. Blend banana, almond milk with chana sattu and two seedless dates for a creamy and filling smoothie packed with healthy fats and protein.

5. Healthy greens smoothie: Blend cucumber, celery, spinach and fresh coriander with a piece of ginger and amla. Serve with mint leaves and slice of lemon.