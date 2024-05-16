Kiara Advani serves airport fashion goals as she jets off to Cannes in stylish beige trench coat and trousers. Watch

Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night as the diva headed to the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The popular actress will make her debut on the prestigious red carpet of Cannes 2024 and will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Kiara is a true fashionista who continues to slay the fashion game like a pro. Whether it's a chic pantsuit or a sartorial saree, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Her recent airport look was no exception, as she exuded chic vibes in a pastel outfit, mastering the minimalist fashion trend. While we wait for Kiara's Cannes debut, let's decode her latest look and take some airport fashion inspiration. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, donning stylish navy blue trench coat worth ₹64k. Watch ) Kiara Advani sets off for her debut appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in stylish ensemble.(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Kiara Advani's effortlessly stylish airport look

Kiara's pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral on social media, with her adoring fans flooding her post with tons of likes and comments. In the video, the actress is seen looking ravishing and serving up major fashion goals in a pastel outfit that combines different elements. With her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty, she left her followers swooning. Let's have a look at her video.

Her stylish outfit features a beige knitted half-sleeved turtleneck sweater, which she wore over a white full-sleeved top. To create the perfect layered look, she added a cream trench coat with a double collar, notched lapels, side pockets, and full sleeves. Teamed with white trousers, her outfit showcased the perfect blend of colour and silhouette, demonstrating her fashion savvy.

In terms of accessories, she chose an oversized brown tinted sunglasses, Fendi beige leather handbag and a pair of white casual shoes. Her minimal makeup look included mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled into a neat bun, Kiara finished off her effortlessly stylish airport look.

Kiara will be participating in the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Cinema Gala dinner hosted by Vanity Fair. This event aims to bring together six women from various parts of the world and acknowledge their contributions to the entertainment industry. Joining Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shobita Dhulipala are expected to make appearances at this year's Cannes Film Festival.